Judge to Hear Additional Arguments in the Woodstock Airport Lawsuit

In response to a lawsuit by some residents living around of the Woodstock airport in the St. James area, The Fort Myers News-Press reports that Lee County Circuit Judge Geoffrey Gentile, Monday, 3-19-18, gave the opposing sides until April 6 to submit their respective proposed resolutions to the case.

Matt Uhle, who's representing these residents efforts to stop the purchase and/or use of the property by the Lee County Mosquito Control District said helicopters impact the area differently than do airplanes.