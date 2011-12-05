“FISH – ing” for Volunteers

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/12/2011 - 3:15pm

Well, the wonderful 2010 - 2011 season has wound down here and many of the Pine Island FISH volunteers that help us in the winter months have gone north or are on “vacation” this summer! This leaves a smaller group of dedicated volunteers to continue the good work of the FISH organization. This can put a bit of a strain on some of our volunteers so we are looking for some additional volunteers for the summer months in the following areas:

Phone Duty Volunteers:

Spend one day a week for a month in the comfort of your own home and access the FISH answering machine. After retrieving the client messages and ascertaining what service the client needs, match the client with the respective volunteer. You need not reside only in the greater Pine Island area; we have several wonderful volunteers from Cape Coral!

Transportation Volunteers:

If you enjoy meeting people and providing a much-needed service, become a transportation volunteer. You would be transporting fellow islanders, who have no other means of transportation, to doctors, stores, banks, etc. We take clients around Pine Island and into Cape Coral and Ft. Myers.

So, if you feel like making a positive impact on the community now that things are a bit “quieter”, become a FISH volunteer for the summer by contacting us at 239-283-4442 or go to our website www.pineislandfish.org and download a member application and return it to P.O Box 357, Matlacha, FL 33993. Thanks in advance for your willingness to assist us in this summer season!