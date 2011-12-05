Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

“FISH – ing” for Volunteers

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/12/2011 - 3:15pm

Well, the wonderful 2010 - 2011 season has wound down here and many of the Pine Island FISH volunteers that help us in the winter months have gone north or are on “vacation” this summer! This leaves a smaller group of dedicated volunteers to continue the good work of the FISH organization. This can put a bit of a strain on some of our volunteers so we are looking for some additional volunteers for the summer months in the following areas:

Phone Duty Volunteers:
Spend one day a week for a month in the comfort of your own home and access the FISH answering machine. After retrieving the client messages and ascertaining what service the client needs, match the client with the respective volunteer. You need not reside only in the greater Pine Island area; we have several wonderful volunteers from Cape Coral!

Transportation Volunteers:
If you enjoy meeting people and providing a much-needed service, become a transportation volunteer. You would be transporting fellow islanders, who have no other means of transportation, to doctors, stores, banks, etc. We take clients around Pine Island and into Cape Coral and Ft. Myers.

So, if you feel like making a positive impact on the community now that things are a bit “quieter”, become a FISH volunteer for the summer by contacting us at 239-283-4442 or go to our website www.pineislandfish.org and download a member application and return it to P.O Box 357, Matlacha, FL 33993. Thanks in advance for your willingness to assist us in this summer season!

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 