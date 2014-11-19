100th Birthday Wishes to Pat Burman's Great Aunt.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 11/19/2014 - 5:39pm

Edith Mae Breckenridge Weirath Latimer (Aunt Ede) celebrated her 100th birthday Nov. 17th.

Born in Akron OH to Grant & Bertha Breckenridge she attended Goodrich elementary school and Garfield high in Akron. Edith went to work rolling handmade cigars, worked for a car dealership and later was a bookkeeper for the local Akron J.C. Penny’s.

She is the oldest of 4 children brothers Grant Jr., Ralph (Bumps) and a sister Lucille Jones all of who have passed away.

Edith married Frank Weirath, They had three daughters, Carol, Diana and Debora. Frank Passed away in 1978 she later married Ervin Latimer he passed away in 2001.

Edith now resides in Bradenton FL at Westminister Towers Rest home. She enjoys working puzzles and watching her one Soap Opera (Days of Our Lives) and the baseball team the Rays.

She also enjoys a small glass of Red Wine with her diner.

When we went to visit her last time, when asking how she was doing her remark was that she had a couple of little aches and pains but nothing much.

She is Barbara Lewis's longtime resident of Pine Island, maternal aunt and Pat Burman's great aunt.

We wish her a Happy Birthday and many more to come.