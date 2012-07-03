11th Annual Breast Fest

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/07/2012 - 5:23pm

1 to 5K Walk Begins at 9:30 am Registration starts at 8:30 AM

Saturday, March 10th, 2012

Sponsored by From Our Hearts Org

to be held in the Baseball field at Phillips Park at Pine Island Center.

5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia, Florida 33922

Vendor spots still available reserve a space, call DeMeyere at 239-283-3705; Sandy at 317-690-1267 and Bonnie at 239-691-1070.

Walkers can register for $25 for early registration and $30 for those walkers who register the day of the event on March 10. For those interested in registering for the walk can do so on their website at www.fromourheart.org.

The organization recently sent out 500 postcards to walkers who have participated in BreastFest in the past.

The annual event is held to help raise money for breast cancer research, detection and care. BreastFest raised between $35,000 and $40,000 last year for From Our Hearts.

After the walk the party begins with live music and great Pine Island food. This year’s restaurants will be Lazy Flamingo from Bokeelia, Low Key Tiki and Waterfront Restaurant and Pine Island Community Church all from St. James City.

Live music starts at 12 noon and plays till 6 PM. starting the day out with Cathy Eagle, Gary & Karri, Steven Chadbourne and Cindy Walsh and the Sun Dogs closing the day out with Strange Arrangement and Burnt Out.

The organizers will have Big Ticket Raffles like $1000 in food & Gas from Winn Dixie and Circle K. 50/50’s Silent Auctions and a lot of stuff for the kids. Come out show your support and help a great cause.

Sponsored by Fox 4 News and From Our Hearts Org. All Proceeds to provide breast cancer screening & treatment for eligible residents of the Greater Pine Island area.

For More Information and registration forms log onto www.fromoutheart.org