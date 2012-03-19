Home

11th Annual From Our Hearts’ Breast Fest a HUGE Success!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 03/19/2012 - 2:47pm

$47,000 was raised to continue the mission of From Our Hearts, which is to raise funds to provide breast cancer screening and treatment for eligible persons in the greater Pine Island area.

This past year, From Our Hearts org., provided $70,000 in care, including over 160 mammograms and chemotherapy/radiation therapy for six women.

Thank you to all of the walkers and participants – it was a special day to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those that we have lost and to assure access to care for all!

Thank you to our “Cup” sponsors – those businesses that have supported FOH throughout the year! DD Cup sponsor – Bert’s Bar and Grill, D Cup sponsors – Belks, Low Key Tiki and Sandbar Production, C Cup sponsors – Miceli’s and Chrome Divas,
B Cup sponsors – Four Winds Marina, Champion Storage, Dr Cabio Dermatology and Anastasi and Associates Law Firm of Stillwater, MN, A Cup sponsor – Lazy Flamingo.

Thank you to FOX4 as our Media Sponsor.
Thank you to all of the generous businesses and artists that donated items for the walker prizes and silent auction! And thank you to the musicians who donated their time and talents, motivating those on the walk route.

The Mullet Family Band, Annie Wenz, Cathy Eagle and Brad Rodgers, and on stage – Cathy Eagle, Gary and Kerri, Steve Chadbourne, Cindy Walsh and the Sun Dogs, Strange Arrangement and Burnt Out! Extra gratitude to Burnt Out for donating and running the sound system!!

Thank you to all of the vendors – a new addition to Breast Fest and to the local food and beverage vendors – Waterfront, Lazy Flamingo, Low Key Tiki and sweet treats from the Pine Island Community Church!!

Thank you to Lee County Parks and Rec Dept, especially Nina! Your support of having Breast Fest in our new location was invaluable! Also, thank you to the Elks Club!

A special thank you to all the volunteers and Board who helped with the planning and execution of this event!!! It is a huge undertaking but all do it “from their hearts” to support our community and to provide services that are saving lives!

With much gratitude!
Karen Washburn
President
From Our Hearts
www.FromOurHeart.org

