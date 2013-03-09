Home

12th Annual Breast Fest

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 02/21/2013 - 11:50am
5Kwalkposter2_6_13webimage.jpg

Spark The Cure! 5 K or 1 mile Walk.

Registration starts at 7:30 AM
1 to 5K Walk Begins at 8:30 am Awards Ceremony at 11:00 AM
Saturday, March 9th, 2013

Sponsored by From Our Hearts Org
to be held at field # 2 Baseball at Phillips Park at Pine Island Center.
5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia, Florida 33922

Walkers can register for $25 for early registration and $30 for those walkers who register the day of the event on March 9.

For those interested in registering for the walk can do so on the website at http://www.fromourheart.org
The organization recently sent out 800 postcards to walkers who have participated in BreastFest in the past.

The annual event is held to help raise money for breast cancer research, detection and care.

From Our Hearts’ mission is to raise money to provide Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment to eligible Pine Island area residents. I am proud to let you know that From Our Hearts provided $73,000 worth of services from March 2011 to February 2012.

This included 158 mammograms, chemotherapy and radiation therapy for 10 women. This was a significant increase from years past, probably due to our area’s economic situation, but also because of the increased awareness of the need for Breast Cancer Screening.

Early detection is the key to a cure! If you or someone who lives in the Pine Island area needs a mammogram and cannot afford it, please call Partners for Breast Cancer Care (454-8583) and ask about the From Our Hearts Grant Program.

We are happy to announce our new members to the From Our Hearts 2012-2013 Board of Directors.
Tia Avens, Patty Burman, JoAnn D’Archangel, Patricia Downing, Mary Scott, John Thurston and Dona Wells.

Become a member and show your support for an Island Organization that Helps its residents with Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment

They will also be pulling the winning ticket for the 2013 Chevy Spark will be drawn at the event. They still have a few tickets so you still have time to get one at the event.

Live music will be along the walk this year. The organizers will have a 50/50’s, must be present to win the 50/50. They will also be holding the Silent Auctions. Come out show your support and help a great cause.

All Proceeds to provide breast cancer screening & treatment for eligible residents of the Greater Pine Island area.

For More Information and registration forms log onto www.fromoutheart.org

