12th Annual Breast Fest Huge Success

THANK YOU, PINE ISLAND!!!

On behalf of the From Our Hearts’ Board of Directors, I would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the Pine Island community for its’ support!! With your help, we are able to continue our mission of providing funding for breast cancer screening and treatment to those on Pine Island who can not afford it. Since last March, we have paid for 100 mammograms and treatment for 2 women. You are helping us save lives, the lives’ of our neighbors, friends and family!



Also a big congratulations goes out to St. James City resident Kit Maurer the New Owner of the Chevy Spark which was raffled off at this year's walk.

A special Thank You to Laura Smith and Bernard Johnson of Bert’s Bar and Grill! In February, they held the Island Pirate Fest and Pirates’ Ball and donated over $10,000 to FOH!

The 12th Annual Breast Fest raised $25,000! What an incredible display of community support!!! Many thanks to the FOH Board of Directors and volunteers! Also thank you to our business sponsors – Bert’s, Miceli’s, Cambio Dermatology and Four Winds Marina!! Thanks to Yarddog Charlie for providing entertainment on the walk route, Bob Davis and Dave Washburn for supplying the sound system and Juanita D’Anna for donating the special walker bracelets. Thanks also to Spyrnal and Associates for providing a water station and Mike Shelvin and Art’s Produce for providing breakfast for the walkers. Thank you to the many PI businesses and artists that donated items for our Silent Auction and Walker Raffles. Lastly, a very special TY to the Elk’s Club – they have been very generous to allow us to use their facilities.

Karen Washburn

From Our Hearts

President