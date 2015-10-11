Home

12th Annual Calusa Blueway Paddlesport Fishing Tournament

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 11/10/2015 - 3:54pm

PINE ISLAND, Fla. - The 12th Annual Calusa Blueway Paddlesport Fishing Tournament is set to become the premier paddlesport fishing tournament here in SWFL. Using only the catch, photo, & release method to score fish this tournament is expected to draw upwards of 80 plus anglers to our local communities and waterways along the Great Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail of Lee County in Southwest Florida.

This year, the event will benefit local disabled veterans of Wounded Warrior Anglers, Southwest Florida Chapter and The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. This event will feature a one-day fishing competition for anglers to catch, photo, and release Snook, Redfish, Seatrout and other species. All fishing must occur within Lee County, Fla., waterways.

The Captain's Meeting and Weigh-In will be held at The Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha. Captain's Meeting will be on Friday November 13th from 6-6:30pm and will include light refreshments. Attendance at the captain's meeting is MANDATORY for all contestants. Spouses and family are welcome to attend Captain's Meeting. Weigh-in happens November 14th at The Olde Fish House Marina.

Tournament starts November 14th. Fishing begins at safe light. All Competitors must be in check-in line with cameras & measuring devices by 3:00 Pm to be eligible for prizes.

1st Place - Hobie Outback $2,600 Value
2nd Place- $500.00 Cash
3rd Place- $250.00 Cash
7th Place- $150.00 Cash
13th Place- $100.00 Cash
20th Place- Entry 2016 Tournament

Raffles, Silent Auctions, Face Painting for the Kids and Live Music

All competitors must be 18 years or older or accompanied by a parent or guardian. All fishing will be “catch, photo, and release” and will take place in Lee County, Florida.

Applications can be picked up at Gulf Coast Kayak, Estero River Outfitters in Estero, Downtown Bait & Tackle Shop in Punta Gorda, Bait Box in Sanibel, or on-line at
http://2015calusabluewaypaddlesportfishingtournament.eventbrite.com or contact Gulf Coast Kayak at 239-283-1125

Major Sponsor of the tournament:
Gulf Coast Kayak • Olde Fish House Marina - Restaurant & Seafood Market • Estro River Outfitters • Grable Services • Cambio Dermatology • The Great Calusa Blue Way • Gearard's Tree Service • Hoo-ray • Pine Island Plumbing • YakAttack • Island Coast Boat Trailer & Marina Center • Bait Box • Cruise Planners • 7 Eleven • Snook Cowboy • Young's Electric Congtracting, Inc. • Matlacha-Cottages • Island Visions • Gatewood Custom Carpentry, Inc. • Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre • Ad&PrintCraft of SW Florida Marketing and Printing Services • Seven Seas Bait & Tackle • Tito's Vodka • Spa 33 . Dr. Watson's Spirits • Tarpon Lodge • CW Fudge Factory • Ann Sansone Art • Red Zone Apparel • Boy Scouts Troops 4 from Cape Coral and Troop 20 from Pine Island.

We hope you all come out and enjoy a day on the water, enjoy lunch at Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha, Music by local bands, Raffles and silent Auctions and Face Painting for the kids.

For questions Call Gulf Coast Kayak at 239-283-1125

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 