14 Annual Hookers' Fishing Derby

The 14th Annual Pine Island Elementary School Fishing Tournament & Derby sponsored by the Matlacha Hookers Organization

Presents a day of pulling in fish, live music, a fish fry, auctions, and kids activities at the

Olde Fish House Marina

4530 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012

“It's all about the kids," D.J. Ruscik, madam of the Matlacha Hookers, said in a prepared a statement.

The event will help purchase Compass Learning Program. Compass Learning is a computer software-based program. This program allows the teachers to build a class and assignments and assessments for each student, which allows them to work on their own individual learning path.

Registered children are invited to participate in games, face-painting, T-shirt-painting, the fishing derby is in three age divisions. The Shark, Pine Fish and Shrimp. The children's tournament will start at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each age group will have the opportunity to fish for 1 1/2 hours. Awards ceremony to follow tournament. Cost for non-PIE students is $35; for PIE students, $30 (sponsorship available for those who cannot pay the fee.)

Each sponsored child will receive a fishing rod and reel, bait, games, trophies, face painting, free lunch and two sodas, T-shirt and four bike raffles. Free lunch is being provided by J.D. & Gina Holloway owners of the Waterfront Restaurant in beautiful St. James City.

The adult fishing tournament, which will begin at 7 a.m. and end promptly at 2 p.m. at the docks, is $50 per person with a boat maximum of four anglers. Children can also fish in the adult tournament for $50.

The captain's meeting for the adult anglers will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Olde Fish House Marina at 5:30 p.m.

Prizes of $500 are awarded for heaviest legal mangrove snapper, redfish, and trout; $1,000 for heaviest legal slam.

For kid’s sponsorship and registration forms or more information about the fishing event or donating auction items, visit www.matlachahookers.org or call 239-282-1442 or 239-283-3706.