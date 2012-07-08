The 16th Annual Pine Island MangoMania was a Wet One.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 08/07/2012 - 11:52am

Opening ceremonies kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Pine Island MangoMania, the annual event sponsored by The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. The first band of the day was Stringtown who performed in the front of the park on the main stage at the German-American Social Club on Pine Island Road. They were followed by Lemongrass, The Calendar Girls Dance Team and closing the day out was Groupo Espali who had just setup and was ready to start their first set when the rain hit.

The food contest was well attended this year, with Pine Island restaurants participating Red's Fresh Seafood House in Bokeelia, had a huge slab of Pork Ribs with a Mango Glaze, Miceli's Restaurant in Matlacha featured one of their famous Mango dishes along with other dishes. Patrick Nolan from Fox 4 News was to be one of the judges for this year’s food contest, but had to decline since he is a vegetarian and most of the dishes contained meat or dairy products.

The educational program started in the back of the park around 11 a.m. with Dr. Eileen Rowan of the Pine Island Wildlife Sanctuary followed by Joey LaMountain who talked about manatees followed by Christine Johnson with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and Betsy Clayton speaking about the Lee County Calusa Blueway Trail followed by Doug Floweree from Pine Island owner of the Mango Factory. The last speaker of the day was Nick Paeno who talked about stand-up paddle boarding. This was the full lineup for the Saturday education area.

The contest and kids area was very popular this year with Mr. Mango Head, Mango Toss, Mango Hat Decorating followed by the Hat Parade. Other contests were Generation Gap Relay, Guiness World Record Mango, Longest Mango Throw, Mango Corn Hole, Mango Juggling and Mango Pie Eating contest. Two full days activates for all who attended the event.

July is the start of the rainy season and for the first 8 years of MangoMania it rained every year. For the 7 years previous to this year’s event, the two days were warm but otherwise sunny and dry. However, this year they ran out of luck as the clouds opened up and the rain came down. Those that were already in the park stayed but the dark clouds and rain stopped others from coming.

Mike Burman and his crew of Chris Stack, Aaron Burman did stage set-up for the bands and music mixing duties. They would have shut the equipment down at the first sign of lighting (which there was a lot of), but the 14 man Latin band Grupo Espali was setup and ready to get the crowd dancing. So with tarps covering all the sound equipment and speaker the music played on. The band played for 2.5 hours, the people danced and drank Dr. Watson’s featured drinks for the event, (Mango Rum Punch, Mango Mojito and Mango Margarita) recipes by Beth During, Owner of Dr. Watson’s in St. James City and also served was ice cold Budweiser Beverages.

This ended the first day of MangoMania a little wet but ready for a fresh start the second day.

Sunday morning the sun was shining and the people where coming through the gates. Sunday was also packed with educational programs, entertainment and activities. The educational programs on Sunday kicked off again with Dr. Eileen Rowan with the Pine Island Wildlife Sanctuary, followed by Christine Johnson with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and owner of the Mango Factory Doug Floweree and the Pine Island Garden Club.



Live entertainment at the main stage was the ever popular Cape Coral band Torched followed by Hot Flash Dancers and local band Soapbox (who play a regular gig at Bert’s Bar in Matlacha) with all of their crowd pleasing hits. Again the rain started when SoapBox got on stage. SoapBox had to stop playing for about a half hour while the sound crew played some pre-recorded music to keep the crowd in the park. The rain slowed down a bit and the band played on.

Some food vendors included in this year’s event served such items as soft pretzels, corn dogs, 45 flavors of shaved ice and movie style popcorn, kettle corn and lemonade, smoothies, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, nachos and fried deserts, BBQ, BBQ, BBQ, jalapeno pickles, rice, fried plantains, chicken kebobs and Cuban food. Also featured at this year’s event were two Pine Island restaurants Miceli’s Restaurant from Matlacha featured their Bada-Bing Shrimp. New to MangoMania was Olde Pine Island Fish House in Matlacha and for desert was fresh scooped ice cream from Great Licks Ice Cream in Matlacha.

Jennifer Jennings, Chairman of MangoMania for the second year, said we asked all of our members to drop off brochures and business cards in order to showcase their businesses at MangoMania under the Chamber’s Tent. Jennings said, “I had a trained volunteer at the Chamber Tent for both days to explain and talk about Pine Island businesses and services. This is a huge part of our event promoting our business members. It is important that the people who attend MangoMania have fun, eat some mangos and know what our beautiful island has to offer. Yes, MangoMania is about the Mango harvest but it is also about promoting our beautiful island and its services such as fishing, boating, charters, biking, hiking, bird watching, kayaking, shopping, lodging and eating at some of the best restaurant in SW Florida.”

MangoMania is a family event that features children's activities such as Look in the Mirror Creative Face Painting and Spotlight Amusement, which included such things as bounce houses and rock wall.

Featured at this year's MangoMania was Mango Queen Cassy Skau, who participated in most of the MangoMania activities and led this year’s hat parade.

This year’s mango pie eating contest was a huge success with at least 10 people of all ages each day participating. There was pie in their ears, up their nose, in their hair; it was all over them. The names of the winners of the pie eating contest and other contest were destroyed in the down pours throughout the two days. The young man in the video was the winner for Saturday’s pie eating contest.

After the pie eating contest you could participate in the longest mango throw, mango juggling, mango cornhole, as well as a generation gap relay, which was kids against parents, Mr. Mango Head and the Guinness World Record Mango.

This year’s festival showcased fresh mangos, plants and all kinds and agriculture information, business solutions, arts and crafts and non-profit organizations.

The rain may have slowed down the crowds from coming but those that attended the event had a great time. Enjoyed the food, music, and contest and ate some Pine Island Mangos.

Special Thank You All of This Years Island Business Event Sponsors and Major Event Sponsors

Pine Island/Matlacha Business Sponsors:

• Ad&PrintCraft of SW FL • Adams & Brinson – Attorney At Law • American Legion 136

• Angler’s Inn • Beacon of HOPE • Belle’s Secret Island Spa • Bert’s Bar & Grill

• Captain Jack Boat Tours • Champion Self Storage • Edward Jones

• Family Health Centers of SW FL., Inc • Four Winds Marina & Condo Rentals

• Frank D. Harrison, CPA • Island Breeze • Island Visions of SW FL Inc.

• Little Lilly’s Island Deli • Miceli’s Restaurant • Olde Fish House Marina

• Paradise Gardens • Pine Island Airport • Pine Island Animal Clinic

• Pine Island Resort/KOA • Pine Island Sailing • Pineland Marina

• Southernmost Inn • Stonegate Bank • Traders Hitching Post

• Tropic Star Cruises • Two Fish Inn • www.terrijames.com

• www.PineIslandNews.com • York Road Marine.

Major Pine Island Sponsor:

• Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau • Fort Myers News-Press

• Royal Tee Golf Club • Caloosa Tent & Rental • Mote Aquarium

• Suncoast Beverage • Pine Island Eagle • Capital Bank

• City Biz Directory • Ad&PrintCraft • City Biz Directory

• Tarpon Lodge & Restaurant • Honc Industries

• Fox 4 News • UNIVISION 2/51.