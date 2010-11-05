$200,000 Boat Stolen

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/11/2010 - 6:05pm

While John Stenberg's was out of town helping his family recover from severe storms and flooding someone came on his property sometime during the night of May 7th, and stole his 33-foot, $200,000 boat, which was behind his St. James City home.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said this was not a last minute caper and was probably done by professionals. They didn’t make a sound and the lift lock box remained locked. It could have been smugglers, it was definitely someone who knew what they were doing. Not only did they get the boat but they also took approximately $22,000 worth of electronics and three 250 horsepower Yamaha outboard motors, all of which was on the boat.

The boat is dark blue with a white lightning bolt-type design down the sides. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of this property contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.