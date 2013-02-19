2013 Annual Southwest Florida Seafood Festival & Car Show.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 02/19/2013 - 4:31pm

The Matlacha Mariners are excited about this year’s 12th Annual Southwest Florida Seafood Festival and Car Show. Saturday, February 23rd, 2013, will showcase an excellent variety of Fresh Seafood, Live Music and some of the area’s best custom and classic cars for festival goers to enjoy. You say you don’t like seafood, don’t worry there will also be a variety of Landlubber specials for you to choose from.

Event Date: Saturday, February 23rd 2013

Time: 11:00 AM - 5:00PM

Location: German American Social Club 2101 SW Pine Island Rd Cape Coral, FL 33991

Admission: Adults $5.00 ea. Kids 11 and under are free with a paid adult.

At the German American Club you’ll find ample parking with plenty of tables near the band shell where you can relax and enjoy mouth watering seafood while listening to some of the area’s best live entertainment. This year’s event will feature music from, Deb & The Dynamics and Soap Box will provide the entertainment throughout the day.

Sorry, No Coolers are allowed. This is a nonprofit fundraiser where the proceeds make their way back to our local community charities. Each year the Matlacha Mariners contribute thousands of dollars to a variety of deserving organizations and support groups within the Greater Pine Island area. The Mariners will have plenty of ice cold beverages on hand to wash it all down.

You’ll also find a wide variety of Art and Craft vendors, 50/50 drawings and things for the kids. The Matlacha Mariners invite you to come out and enjoy this year’s Southwest Florida Seafood Festival and Car Show.

NASCAR Fans Here is your chance to come out and meet Former Daytona winner GEOFF BODINE Saturday from 1-3PM.

Trophies and award presentations will begin about 3:30 PM. You definitely won’t want to miss this year’s fantastic automobiles, awesome food and exciting entertainment scheduled for Saturday February 23rd at the German American Club on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral FL.

We would like to thank our co-sponsor for all the support they give our organization. Roger Dean Chevrolet, Bud Light, Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill, Matlacha Hookers Org., Royal Tee Golf Club and Honc Destruction. For complete details, updates and vehicle registration forms visit ourwebsite at: www.MatlachaMariners.org SeafoodFestival

Vendor Coordinators: fharrison@whc-cpas.com

Car Show Information: gulfcoastjohn@centurylink.net