2013 F.I.S.H. Basket Bridge 14th Annual Clothes For Kids Drive

Parents who find it financially difficult to buy new clothes for their children's first days of school are asked to call: Peg at 283-3874 or Mary Jo at 283-7862.

All requests must be received no later than July 26th. The above phone numbers apply to those who would like to "adopt" a child or may wish to make a donation to this very worth while program.

Drop off point for clothes is Fire Station Number One at Pine Island Center. For those who prefer to make a monetary contribution, tax-deductible donations may be made to Pine Island F.I.S.H., indicating "Clothing for Kids" in the memo line.

Checks may be mailed to Pine Island F.I.S.H.

PO Box 357, Matlacha, FL 33993.

All family information remains confidential: only the age and first name of a child is given to the adoptive person(s) to assist them with their purchases.