Matlacha/Pine Island, Florida (March 17, 2015)
Matlacha Hookers Night Off!!!!
Olde Fish House Marina, Matlacha, Florida
March 30, 2015 - 6 PM to 9 PM
(Olde Fish House will be closed to the public at 5:00;
Open then to Matlacha Hookers only; come early—relax, have a drink)
Matlacha Hookers: Meal is provided but Cash bar
Music by: Michael Spain
If you have a friend you’ve been wanting to invite to be a Hooker? Bring her as your guest. Guests: (girls only)--$5.00. If she joins that night, it is free.
They want all Matlacha Hookers to attend if at all possible & have an evening of fun, good food, getting to know each other better, and celebrating a job well done.
If you plan to attend & can call or e-mail Melva Wilzbach by Mon., March 23, 2015
it would help in making plans for the evening.
You can still attend without a call or email.
Melva Wilzbach; 239-691-3018; email: mlwilzbach@yahoo.com