Start: 03/30/2015 6:00 pm

End: 03/30/2015 9:00 pm

Matlacha/Pine Island, Florida (March 17, 2015)

Matlacha Hookers Night Off!!!!

Olde Fish House Marina, Matlacha, Florida

March 30, 2015 - 6 PM to 9 PM

(Olde Fish House will be closed to the public at 5:00;

Open then to Matlacha Hookers only; come early—relax, have a drink)

Matlacha Hookers: Meal is provided but Cash bar

Music by: Michael Spain

If you have a friend you’ve been wanting to invite to be a Hooker? Bring her as your guest. Guests: (girls only)--$5.00. If she joins that night, it is free.

They want all Matlacha Hookers to attend if at all possible & have an evening of fun, good food, getting to know each other better, and celebrating a job well done.

If you plan to attend & can call or e-mail Melva Wilzbach by Mon., March 23, 2015

it would help in making plans for the evening.

You can still attend without a call or email.

Melva Wilzbach; 239-691-3018; email: mlwilzbach@yahoo.com