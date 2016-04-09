Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

2016 4th of July Parade Plans Are Underway

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 06/22/2016 - 8:56am

Pine Island American Legion Post #136 Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Celebration. On the 4th of July, American Legion Post #136 will sponsor the Parade to celebrate the birthday of America. They are asking for your participation. Join them and demonstrate the pride and sense of community spirit that they feel you all have. July 4th float

Line up starts at 9:00am and the parade will begin at 10:00am starting at the Winn Dixie parking lot. The line will march north to the four-way stop and then west to the Elks parking lot. Winn Dixie will provide a continental breakfast starting at 8:30am and ending at 9:30am for all participants of the parade.

The American Legions hopes you can join in the celebration and perhaps put a car or a float in the parade with your business or organization's logo on the side. There will also be a Bike parade for the kids of all ages; prizes will be awarded to children ages 6-13 for the best decorated. Lunch will be served to the participating children immediately following the Parade at the Elks building.

The celebration will continue with live music and food starting at noon at the American Legion in St. James City. Finally, at dusk come and join them for the best (weather permitting) Fireworks display on Pine Island.

You can mail or drop off any tax deductible amount to the American Legion. We will make sure you or your organization gets credit for the donation. Please watch for news updates on activities as the weeks go on.

Check back after the Parade for the 4th of July Video Sponsored by Ad&PrintCraft.com and PineIslandNews.com

Independence Day Parade Registration
Name of Applicant: Organization: ____________________________________________
Address:________________________________________________________________
Phone:__________________________________________________________________
Type of Entry:____________________________________________________________
Float:___________________________________________________________________
Vehicle:_________________________________________________________________
Marching Unit:___________________________________________________________
Other:__________________________________________________________________

Return Form To:
American Legion Post #136
PO Box 776
St. James City, Florida 33956
Or Bring It By:
4106StringfellowRd.

Independence Day Bike Parade Registration
I give permission for my child to ride in the American Legion Post 136 bicycle parade and I assume all responsibility for his/her safety.
Entrant's Name:_______________________________________________________
Entrant's Age:________________________________________________________
Phone Number:_____________________________________________________
Parent/Guardian Signature:_______________________________________________
Please be at Winn Dixie Capital Bank parking lot by 9:00 AM. All entrants will receive a free soda, hot dog or hamburger. Trophies will be awarded at the end of the parade at the Elks parking lot. All children under the age of 6 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the parade. All Children must have a permission slip to ride in the parade.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 23630 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 