2016 4th of July Parade Plans Are Underway

Pine Island American Legion Post #136 Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Celebration. On the 4th of July, American Legion Post #136 will sponsor the Parade to celebrate the birthday of America. They are asking for your participation. Join them and demonstrate the pride and sense of community spirit that they feel you all have.

Line up starts at 9:00am and the parade will begin at 10:00am starting at the Winn Dixie parking lot. The line will march north to the four-way stop and then west to the Elks parking lot. Winn Dixie will provide a continental breakfast starting at 8:30am and ending at 9:30am for all participants of the parade.

The American Legions hopes you can join in the celebration and perhaps put a car or a float in the parade with your business or organization's logo on the side. There will also be a Bike parade for the kids of all ages; prizes will be awarded to children ages 6-13 for the best decorated. Lunch will be served to the participating children immediately following the Parade at the Elks building.

The celebration will continue with live music and food starting at noon at the American Legion in St. James City. Finally, at dusk come and join them for the best (weather permitting) Fireworks display on Pine Island.

You can mail or drop off any tax deductible amount to the American Legion. We will make sure you or your organization gets credit for the donation. Please watch for news updates on activities as the weeks go on.

Check back after the Parade for the 4th of July Video Sponsored by Ad&PrintCraft.com and PineIslandNews.com

Independence Day Parade Registration

Name of Applicant: Organization: ____________________________________________

Address:________________________________________________________________

Phone:__________________________________________________________________

Type of Entry:____________________________________________________________

Float:___________________________________________________________________

Vehicle:_________________________________________________________________

Marching Unit:___________________________________________________________

Other:__________________________________________________________________

Return Form To:

American Legion Post #136

PO Box 776

St. James City, Florida 33956

Or Bring It By:

4106StringfellowRd.

Independence Day Bike Parade Registration

I give permission for my child to ride in the American Legion Post 136 bicycle parade and I assume all responsibility for his/her safety.

Entrant's Name:_______________________________________________________

Entrant's Age:________________________________________________________

Phone Number:_____________________________________________________

Parent/Guardian Signature:_______________________________________________

Please be at Winn Dixie Capital Bank parking lot by 9:00 AM. All entrants will receive a free soda, hot dog or hamburger. Trophies will be awarded at the end of the parade at the Elks parking lot. All children under the age of 6 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the parade. All Children must have a permission slip to ride in the parade.