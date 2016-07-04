Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/29/2016 - 2:36pm

Pine Island Florida

MangoMania Queen Summer Dooley



Congratulations to Summer Dooley for being chosen to represent the Greater Pine Island area as the 2016 MangoMania Queen. Summer was born and raised on Pine Island. She comes from a commercial fishing family of three generations and five generations in Lee County.

Her parents are Mike and Rhonda Dooley. Her dad has been a fisherman for over 45 years and her mom worked at Pine Island Elementary for 28 years. Her brother, Shane is a commercial fisherman and owns his own business, Dooley Charters. Summer always knew she wanted to teach, she attended the University of Central Florida and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Summer taught in Orlando at Camelot Elementary for three years and decided to move back home, where she was fortunate enough to get a teaching position at Pine Island Elementary School.

This is Summer’s fourth year teaching at Pine Island Elementary School. She is currently teaching third grade and she loves it! She enjoys being outdoors, fishing, boating, going to the beach, spending time with her family and especially her nephew Dalton and her 20 pound cat, Oliver.

L/R – Father Mike Dooley, Summer Dooley and mother Rhonda Dooley.

As this year’s MangoMania Queen, Summer looks forward to promoting the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and our beautiful area and MangoMania itself.

Queen Dooley will be traveling throughout the Lee County area promoting MangoMania, the popular summer festival and celebration of Pine Island agriculture, mangoes and other tropical fruits. From mango scented soaps to the amateur and professional food contests, can be found at this annual event MangoMania “It’s all about the Mango”.

L/R – Family friend and longtime volunteer at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Richard Copeland, 2016 MangoMania Queen Summer Dooley, Father Mike Dooley, Mother Rhonda Dooley, Nephew Dalton Dooley, Brother of Summer, Shane Dooley and Shane’s wife Sherry Hale Dooley.Join the Queen and her court at the 20th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival Saturday July 16th from 10 AM to 7 PM and Sunday July 17th from 10 AM to 5 PM at the German American Social Club in Cape Coral Florida.

Thanks to Jonna Bouchard for her service last year as the MangoMania Queen 2015.