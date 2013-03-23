Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

22nd Annual Mullet Toss Championship

03/23/2013 11:00 am
03/23/2013 5:00 pm

The 22nd Annual Mullet Toss Championship

Saturday March 23, 2013...Starts 10:30am
Location: Matlacha Community Park
(Behind Barnhill Restaurant - Second left after the Matlacha Bridge

WHAT IS A MULLET?
A mullet is one of the more popular and plentiful fish indigenous to our area. It is the only fish with a gizzard and is said to possess mystical properties. It is also an excellent food source low in fat and high in protein.

WHAT IS A MULLET TOSS?
A Mullet Toss consists of individuals throwing a mullet from a marked foul line down a corridor. Assuring themselves of a New World Record. It's also a great excuse for us all to have a local party with lots of fun for everyone.

WHY TOSS A MULLET?
It began when local folks were looking for another way to amuse themselves as northern visitors left the little barrier island heading home again. Besides the amusement factor, proceeds from the flying fish often go to help individual (s), groups or other non profit organizations in need of short term financial help.

ARE THE MULLET ALIVE?
No

WHAT HAPPENS TO MULLET AFTER THE MULLET TOSS?
They go into crab traps to continue nature's cycle.

HOW MANY PEOPLE USUALLY COME TO THE MULLET TOSS?
Several Hundred.

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR TOSSING A MULLET?
Contestants will toss a mullet (approximately 1 lb+)

NO Gloves Allowed and You Cannot Break The Mullet in Half.
Your mullet must be thrown from anywhere behind and up to the foul line, down a designated path. No stepping over the line during your throw and follow through or your toss may be disqualified. Throwing your mullet out of bounds may also result in a disqualification.

All measurement results are final and under the discretion of The Matlacha Mariner's operating officials.

Vendor Coordinator:
Frank Harrison
239-777-9399
E-Mail: pineislandcpa@gmail.com

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 