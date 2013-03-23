Start: 03/23/2013 11:00 am

End: 03/23/2013 5:00 pm

The 22nd Annual Mullet Toss Championship

Saturday March 23, 2013...Starts 10:30am

Location: Matlacha Community Park

(Behind Barnhill Restaurant - Second left after the Matlacha Bridge

WHAT IS A MULLET?

A mullet is one of the more popular and plentiful fish indigenous to our area. It is the only fish with a gizzard and is said to possess mystical properties. It is also an excellent food source low in fat and high in protein.

WHAT IS A MULLET TOSS?

A Mullet Toss consists of individuals throwing a mullet from a marked foul line down a corridor. Assuring themselves of a New World Record. It's also a great excuse for us all to have a local party with lots of fun for everyone.

WHY TOSS A MULLET?

It began when local folks were looking for another way to amuse themselves as northern visitors left the little barrier island heading home again. Besides the amusement factor, proceeds from the flying fish often go to help individual (s), groups or other non profit organizations in need of short term financial help.

ARE THE MULLET ALIVE?

No

WHAT HAPPENS TO MULLET AFTER THE MULLET TOSS?

They go into crab traps to continue nature's cycle.

HOW MANY PEOPLE USUALLY COME TO THE MULLET TOSS?

Several Hundred.

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR TOSSING A MULLET?

Contestants will toss a mullet (approximately 1 lb+)

NO Gloves Allowed and You Cannot Break The Mullet in Half.

Your mullet must be thrown from anywhere behind and up to the foul line, down a designated path. No stepping over the line during your throw and follow through or your toss may be disqualified. Throwing your mullet out of bounds may also result in a disqualification.

All measurement results are final and under the discretion of The Matlacha Mariner's operating officials.

Vendor Coordinator:

Frank Harrison

239-777-9399

E-Mail: pineislandcpa@gmail.com