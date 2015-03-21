Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

24th Annual Mullet Toss

03/21/2015 10:00 am

Matlacha/Pine Island, Florida (March 16, 2015)
The Annual "Southwest Florida Mullet Toss Championship"
Saturday, March 21, 2015
Start Time 10:00 AM
Location: Matlacha Community Park (Behind Blue Dog Restaurant)


Rules, Regulations & Other Information.

To ensure your safety, security and maximum fun-flinging
we will be abiding by our local liquor laws:

1.) NO OUTSIDE CARRY ON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ALLOWED ON TO or OFF OF THE PREMISES
The Matlacha Mariners will have plenty of Ice Cold Drinks available at the event.

WHAT IS A MULLET?

A mullet is one of the more popular and plentiful fish indigenous to our area.
It is the only fish with a gizzard and is said to possess mystical properties.
It is also an excellent food source low in fat and high in protein.

WHAT IS A MULLET TOSS?
A Mullet Toss consists of individuals throwing a mullet from a marked foul line down a corridor.
Assuring themselves of a New World Record.
It's also a great excuse for us all to have a local party with lots of fun for everyone.

WHY TOSS A MULLET?
It began when local folks were looking for another way to amuse themselves as
northern visitors left the little barrier island heading home again.
Besides the amusement factor, proceeds from the flying fish often go to help
individual (s), groups or other non profit organizations in need of short term financial help.

ARE THE MULLET ALIVE?
No

WHAT HAPPENS TO MULLET AFTER THE MULLET TOSS?
They go into crab traps to continue nature's cycle.

HOW MANY PEOPLE USUALLY COME TO THE MULLET TOSS?
Several Hundred.

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR TOSSING A MULLET?
Contestants will toss a mullet (approximately 1 lb+)

NO Gloves Allowed and You Cannot Break The Mullet in Half.
Your mullet must be thrown from anywhere behind and up to the foul line, down a designated path.
No stepping over the line during your throw and follow through or your toss may be disqualified.
Throwing your mullet out of bounds may also result in a disqualification.

All measurement results are final and under the discretion of The Matlacha Mariner's operating officials.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION
Pre-Registration Begins at 10:00 AM
The registration fee for Adults is $ 5.00 per toss and $ 2.00 per toss for kids 15 and under.
Kids 15 and under begin at 10:30 am and toss until 12:00 noon
Adults begin about 12:01 pm and will compete until roughly 4:00 pm.

WHAT ARE THE COMPETITION CATEGORIES AND AWARDS

FRY MULLET DIVISION - BOYS & GIRLS
Ages 1-5 Winners Plaques

FINGERLING MULLET - BOYS & GIRLS

Ages 6-10
Winners Plaques

JUVENILE MULLET - BOYS & GIRLS
Ages 11-15 Winners Plaques

ADULT MULLET - MEN'S & WOMEN'S
Ages 16-60 $150.00 + Plaques
GREY MULLET DIVISION 61 and Over Winners Plaques

WHAT ARE THE AWARDS / PRIZES ?
Winners Plaques for all Divisions.
Cash Awards for Men's and Women's Adult Mullet Division Only

WHAT KIND OF FOOD WILL BE SERVED?
Burgers - Dogs and Smoked Mullet while supplies last.

WHERE DO I PARK?
Parking will be available at Matlacha Park although parking is somewhat limited.
You can usually find something within a two or three block walk, here are some options...
Across from Olde' Fish House Marina - Look for signs, the Mariners will be directing some local parking.
Look for our local business owners that are closed for the day,
If your park near a local business please ask first if you can park there
Remember it's always helpful to Car-pool.
Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 