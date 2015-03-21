24th Annual Mullet Toss

Start: 03/21/2015 10:00 am

Matlacha/Pine Island, Florida (March 16, 2015)

The Annual "Southwest Florida Mullet Toss Championship"

Saturday, March 21, 2015

Start Time 10:00 AM

Location: Matlacha Community Park (Behind Blue Dog Restaurant)



Rules, Regulations & Other Information.

To ensure your safety, security and maximum fun-flinging

we will be abiding by our local liquor laws:

1.) NO OUTSIDE CARRY ON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ALLOWED ON TO or OFF OF THE PREMISES

The Matlacha Mariners will have plenty of Ice Cold Drinks available at the event.

WHAT IS A MULLET?

A mullet is one of the more popular and plentiful fish indigenous to our area.

It is the only fish with a gizzard and is said to possess mystical properties.

It is also an excellent food source low in fat and high in protein.

WHAT IS A MULLET TOSS?

A Mullet Toss consists of individuals throwing a mullet from a marked foul line down a corridor.

Assuring themselves of a New World Record.

It's also a great excuse for us all to have a local party with lots of fun for everyone.

WHY TOSS A MULLET?

It began when local folks were looking for another way to amuse themselves as

northern visitors left the little barrier island heading home again.

Besides the amusement factor, proceeds from the flying fish often go to help

individual (s), groups or other non profit organizations in need of short term financial help.

ARE THE MULLET ALIVE?

No

WHAT HAPPENS TO MULLET AFTER THE MULLET TOSS?

They go into crab traps to continue nature's cycle.

HOW MANY PEOPLE USUALLY COME TO THE MULLET TOSS?

Several Hundred.

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR TOSSING A MULLET?

Contestants will toss a mullet (approximately 1 lb+)

NO Gloves Allowed and You Cannot Break The Mullet in Half.

Your mullet must be thrown from anywhere behind and up to the foul line, down a designated path.

No stepping over the line during your throw and follow through or your toss may be disqualified.

Throwing your mullet out of bounds may also result in a disqualification.

All measurement results are final and under the discretion of The Matlacha Mariner's operating officials.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Pre-Registration Begins at 10:00 AM

The registration fee for Adults is $ 5.00 per toss and $ 2.00 per toss for kids 15 and under.

Kids 15 and under begin at 10:30 am and toss until 12:00 noon

Adults begin about 12:01 pm and will compete until roughly 4:00 pm.

WHAT ARE THE COMPETITION CATEGORIES AND AWARDS

FRY MULLET DIVISION - BOYS & GIRLS

Ages 1-5 Winners Plaques

FINGERLING MULLET - BOYS & GIRLS

Ages 6-10

Winners Plaques

JUVENILE MULLET - BOYS & GIRLS

Ages 11-15 Winners Plaques

ADULT MULLET - MEN'S & WOMEN'S

Ages 16-60 $150.00 + Plaques

GREY MULLET DIVISION 61 and Over Winners Plaques

WHAT ARE THE AWARDS / PRIZES ?

Winners Plaques for all Divisions.

Cash Awards for Men's and Women's Adult Mullet Division Only

WHAT KIND OF FOOD WILL BE SERVED?

Burgers - Dogs and Smoked Mullet while supplies last.

WHERE DO I PARK?

Parking will be available at Matlacha Park although parking is somewhat limited.

You can usually find something within a two or three block walk, here are some options...

Across from Olde' Fish House Marina - Look for signs, the Mariners will be directing some local parking.

Look for our local business owners that are closed for the day,

If your park near a local business please ask first if you can park there

Remember it's always helpful to Car-pool.

24th