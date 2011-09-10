Start: 09/10/2011 7:00 am

2nd Annual Bert's Redfish Challenge is a charity fishing tournament to benefit Pine Island F.I.S.H. and the Southwest Florida Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics, IAFF Local 1826's Members Assistance Fund. Pine Island F.I.S.H. is a 501c3 organization that assists locals in need with essential utility bills, medical bills, transportation, and food.

The members assistance fund was established by the local fire fighter's un...ion to assist fire fighters and paramedics in financial need due to illness, injury, or lay-offs. 100% of the proceeds from this tournament go to the listed charities!!!

Entry Fee - $200 per boat - max 4 anglers per boat

Mandatory Captain's Meeting at Bert's Bar and Grill on Friday September 9, 2011. Check in begins at 6pm, Meeting begins after last team checks in.

Tournament starts at 7am on September 10, 2011 - Honor start from any launch. Weigh in opens at 11am - All teams must be in sight of the dock behing Berts by 3:30pm

There will be live music, fish fry, raffle, 50/50, cast net raffle, and a silent auction on the day of the tournament.

Check out www.bertsredfishchallenge.?com for more info

email: bertsredfishchallenge@hotmail.com