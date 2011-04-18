$3000 To Help Pine Island KIDS

Each year the Matlacha Hookers volunteer at the February Ft Myers' Art Fest. Selling drinks in the beverage tent. The event organizers always donate any tips that are collected to the Matlacha Hooker Scholarship Fund. This year $1500 was raised. The organizers of the Art Fest also graciously donate $1500, as their thank you, to the art program at Pine Island Elementary School. Principal Rob Mazzoli is pictured accepting the check from Sharon McAllister, Art Fest Director and Jeanne Seehaver, Assistant Festival Director. Also pictured are Matlacha Hookers Deb Cundall who is the Matlacha Hooker 2011 Event Chair, Marie Rando, Katie Fischer who will be Art Fest 2012 Chair, Matlacha Hooker President Arlene Stornello, and Toni Logan.
