  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

3rd Annual Pine Island Big Fin Shark Tournament

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/04/2010 - 2:49pm

The organizers of the Bobby Holloway Memorial Fund are now planning the 3rd Annual Pine Island Big Fin Shark Tournament.

Sponsored by the Bobby Holloway Memorial Organization.

“A portion of the proceeds to be used to provide shade cover for the playground at Phillips Park” said Ernestine.

Pineland Marina will be hosting this event
13921 Waterfront Drive, Pineland, Florida 33945

Captain's meeting with BBQ dinner & Mandatory check-in
Saturday, June 26th @ 4:00 PM.

Weigh in starts at 7:00 PM continuing thru the night.
Ends at 8:00 AM with breakfast.

Cash Prizes:
First Place:  $1000.00 + 10 Ramp Passes
Second Place: $500.00 + 7 Ramp Passes
Third Place: $250.00 + 5 Ramp Passes

Entry Fee: $50.00 for each and every angler whether fishing from boat or shore.
Register by June 21st to insure correct Tee-Shirt size.
Entry Fee Includes: Tee Shirt, Ramp Pass, One Parking Pass, Captains’ Dinner and Breakfast.

When an angler hooks a shark, they call in. Our team will let them know what the biggest shark is so far. If their shark is smaller they catch and release.   Shark must be at least 5ft.    Shark meat is donated to the Salvation Army.  Last year only 3 sharks were killed.

For more information Call: Leland at 239-633-6484 or email for more information at info@hollawaytourney.org  application and flyers at http://hollowaytourney.org

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 