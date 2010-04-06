Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/04/2010 - 2:49pm

The organizers of the Bobby Holloway Memorial Fund are now planning the 3rd Annual Pine Island Big Fin Shark Tournament.

Sponsored by the Bobby Holloway Memorial Organization.

“A portion of the proceeds to be used to provide shade cover for the playground at Phillips Park” said Ernestine.

Pineland Marina will be hosting this event

13921 Waterfront Drive, Pineland, Florida 33945

Captain's meeting with BBQ dinner & Mandatory check-in

Saturday, June 26th @ 4:00 PM.

Weigh in starts at 7:00 PM continuing thru the night.

Ends at 8:00 AM with breakfast.

Cash Prizes:

First Place: $1000.00 + 10 Ramp Passes

Second Place: $500.00 + 7 Ramp Passes

Third Place: $250.00 + 5 Ramp Passes

Entry Fee: $50.00 for each and every angler whether fishing from boat or shore.

Register by June 21st to insure correct Tee-Shirt size.

Entry Fee Includes: Tee Shirt, Ramp Pass, One Parking Pass, Captains’ Dinner and Breakfast.

When an angler hooks a shark, they call in. Our team will let them know what the biggest shark is so far. If their shark is smaller they catch and release. Shark must be at least 5ft. Shark meat is donated to the Salvation Army. Last year only 3 sharks were killed.

For more information Call: Leland at 239-633-6484 or email for more information at info@hollawaytourney.org application and flyers at http://hollowaytourney.org