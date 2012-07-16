4th of July Parade 2012 Pine Island Style

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 07/16/2012 - 3:33pm

Winn Dixie parking lot was the place to be on July 4th around 9:00 am to mingle with those involved in this years’ parade. Participants finished their floats and by 10:00 AM they were all ready for the parade. Tom Ruscik, a member of the American Legion and one of the organizers of the event, said “we had so many new participants this year; I think this is one of our largest parades we have had in a long time.”

This year’s theme was welcoming our soldiers’ home from the war. As in year’s past the parade began with the Pine Island/Matlacha emergency vehicles and color guard. This year’s parade also included two grand marshals, who are brothers - Jeff and Jake Lutz. Jeff enlisted in the Marine in 2006, he went to Iraq, Japan and Southeast Asia, his brother, Jake is also a Marine and he served for two tours in Afghanistan it was good to have them home safe.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department had a huge presence in the parade. Cassy Skau MangoMania 2012 queen was riding in style this year as she sat atop the Lee County Sheriff’s Department swamp buggy, surrounded by a few deputies.

Other floats in the parade were Liberty Bell, displayed by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island; the Matlacha Hookers had a huge HOOK, Red Cross, Calusa Land Trust, Pine Island Dance, United Methodist Church Youth Group, other local businesses and a huge showing of Harley's presenting our flag proudly.

First place winner was Olde Fish House who brought the large colorful fish that is displayed in front of the fish house in Matlacha. Second place winner was American Legion and third place was the Pine Island Moose Lodge.

At the conclusion of the parade the crowd enjoyed a cold drink and hot dog provided by the Elks Club. A fireworks display was held at the American Legion building at dusk.

The staff at the American Legion wants to thank all who participated in this year’s event and hopes to see them again next year.

For 4th of July, 2011 Parade Click here