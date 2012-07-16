Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

4th of July Parade 2012 Pine Island Style

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 07/16/2012 - 3:33pm

Winn Dixie parking lot was the place to be on July 4th around 9:00 am to mingle with those involved in this years’ parade. Participants finished their floats and by 10:00 AM they were all ready for the parade. Tom Ruscik, a member of the American Legion and one of the organizers of the event, said “we had so many new participants this year; I think this is one of our largest parades we have had in a long time.”

This year’s theme was welcoming our soldiers’ home from the war. As in year’s past the parade began with the Pine Island/Matlacha emergency vehicles and color guard. This year’s parade also included two grand marshals, who are brothers - Jeff and Jake Lutz. Jeff enlisted in the Marine in 2006, he went to Iraq, Japan and Southeast Asia, his brother, Jake is also a Marine and he served for two tours in Afghanistan it was good to have them home safe.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department had a huge presence in the parade. Cassy Skau MangoMania 2012 queen was riding in style this year as she sat atop the Lee County Sheriff’s Department swamp buggy, surrounded by a few deputies.
Other floats in the parade were Liberty Bell, displayed by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island; the Matlacha Hookers had a huge HOOK, Red Cross, Calusa Land Trust, Pine Island Dance, United Methodist Church Youth Group, other local businesses and a huge showing of Harley's presenting our flag proudly.

First place winner was Olde Fish House who brought the large colorful fish that is displayed in front of the fish house in Matlacha. Second place winner was American Legion and third place was the Pine Island Moose Lodge.
At the conclusion of the parade the crowd enjoyed a cold drink and hot dog provided by the Elks Club. A fireworks display was held at the American Legion building at dusk.

The staff at the American Legion wants to thank all who participated in this year’s event and hopes to see them again next year.

For 4th of July, 2011 Parade Click here

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 28409 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 