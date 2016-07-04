The Beacon of H.O.P.E.
The 5th Annual Holiday House of H.O.P.E
Hosted by the Historic Tarpon Lodge
13771 Waterfront Drive, Pine Island, Pineland
Thursday December 4th through Saturday December 6th
5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Open to the Public
We would like to extend an invitation to you and yours to come and warm your hearts, hands and souls by the fire in the lodge, and by the warmth of our community. Enjoy a wide array of the island's finest artisans, vendors, and entertainment
Minimum $5 donation for a tour of the Holiday House of H.O.P.E.
