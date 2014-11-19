Home

7th Annual Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 11/19/2014 - 2:57pm

Pine Island 7th Annual Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys
Hosted by : Kip Lawrence , Strange Arrangement & Picc Thrift Mall poster / flyer art provided by ; Mel Meo

Events Scheduled
Church Service
9:00 meet and greet with snacks & treats
10:00 music "PICC BAND"
Sermon by Heidi Grueser titled "The Royal Sheep"

12:00 Outdoor Concert
Food by Mel Meo's Mullet Wagon
The 7th Annual "Christmas Toys For Girls And Boys" concert will be held on Sunday December 7th from 9 am - 3 p.m. at Pine Island Community Church 5320 Doug Taylor Cir, St James City, FL 33956
(239) 283-9944 and will feature entertainment, food and drinks. Please bring, unwrapped Christmas toy which will be donated to the Pine Island Food Bank and other local children who need a little something under the tree. Get a free picture with Santa Clause who is taking time off from his busy schedule to attend the party.

Lawn chairs and coolers are allowed for this affair. Raffles and prizes!

The entertainment line up features many sounds from the Pine Island music scene. PICC band will begin the day with some uplifting music, Local songwriter Kip Lawrence recently retired from 11 years of touring with The Yard Dogs and will be your host for this night of holiday cheer. Creative Coasts very own Strange Arrangement, the brothers Van Kirk provide the audience with up-tempo original music. Singer/songwriter Annie Wenz tours the country sharing her music through the use of Native American Flutes, percussion, guitar and her incredible lyrics. David Hintz is a songwriter that both touches the heart and tickles the funny bone.

possible guest appearance by ....

poster / flyer art provided by : Mel Meo . we thank you ....

Toys can be dropped off before the show
M-F 9 am-11:30 am @ Pine Island Community Church 5320 Doug Taylor Cir, St James City, FL 33956
(239) 283-9944,

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce 4120 Pine Island Rd.

More Details coming soon thank you ..

