7th Annual Hurricane Charley Party Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 08/04/2011 - 5:31pm

Where were you on Friday, August 13, 2004 at approximately 2:00 P.M.?

Were you here on Pine Island?, had you evacuated?

Were you at your summer home up north?

Or was Pine Island unknown to you on that date?

The American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring the 7th Annual HURRICANE CHARLEY party! On the Anniversary date of Saturday, August 13, 2011, the party will begin at 1:00 P.M. There will be food, beef barbeque, pasta salad, etc., and music by Gary & Kerry. There will also be a phenomenal liquid refreshment basket raffled off. Just stop by the Legion and purchase your tickets for a chance to win the basket.

So—mark your calendar, bring your photos and memories and join the fun.

We’ll look forward to seeing you on the 13th of August.

©www.PineIslandNews.com