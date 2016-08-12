81 Year Old Paul H. Waggoner Passes Away

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 12/08/2016 - 10:25am

Paul H. Waggoner, 81, well-known Pine Island attorney for 31 years, died November 28th, 2016. He was born in Superior, WI to Sidney A. and Palma Waggoner, November 18th, 1935, and raised in Moose Lake, MN. He graduated in business administration from the University of Minnesota and was employed by General Telephone Company of WI.

In 1961 he married Dorothy (Dodie) Larson and entered law school at the University of WI. While a student he was employed by the University as Placement Coordinator for the law school. Upon graduation, he joined the law firm of Fulton and Lloyd in Burlington, WI, until moving to Spooner, WI in 1968. While in private practice, he also served as District Attorney for Washburn County. It was in Spooner he developed a love for sailing. In 1978, Paul sold his practice and their home on Spooner Lake and he, Dodie and their three children set sail for a year-long voyage through the Great Lakes, down the East Coast and over to the Bahamas. He began practicing law again when moving to Pine Island in 1981. After Hurricane Charlie in 2004, Pastor Scott Harris of the United Methodist Church engaged Pauls help to legally establish the Beacon of Hope, which has grown over the years to serve the people of Pine Island.

Paul is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Dodie) of 55 years, daughter Kathy Jackson, son-in-law Leonard and children Lilly and Clayton, all of Bolivia, NC; son Michael Waggoner of Forest, VA and daughter Olivia; and son Steven Waggoner of Aiken, SC, daughter-in-law Angela and children, Casey and Aimee. Paul was predeceased by his brother, Lewis.

A celebration of Paul's life was held on December 1, 2016, at the Pine Island United Methodist Church.