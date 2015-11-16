Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 11/16/2015 - 10:11am

PINE ISALND, Fla - 8th Annual Christmas "Toys for Girls and Boys" now Collecting Donations

The Brothers Van Kirk of the band Strange Arrangement along with Community and friends are hosting the 8th annual Christmas "Toys for Girls and Boys"

The Van Kirk brothers work very hard collecting, wrapping and delivering gifts to girls and boys of Pine Island and Matlacha.

This year will be no different with your contribution they hope to achieve greater success and bring gifts and joy to those less fortunate.

Local Pine island resident Kip Lawrence founded the program and is still actively involved while the brothers Warren and Gregory Van Kirk now manage and organize the program.

With the communities help they will be able to help each child on Pine Island and Matlacha celebrate Christmas with a gift under their tree.

Please bring an un-wrapped toy to one of the toy drop off locations listed below.

“TOY DROP OFF LOCATIONS”

* Pine Island Community Church, 5320 Doug Taylor Circle, St James City; 239-283-9944

* Manna Reading Center, 2025 Fowler St Fort Myers, Florida, 239-277-7866

* Perfect Cup 4548 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL 33993, 239-283-4447

* SunTrust Bank 10202 Stringfellow Rd, St James City, FL 33956, 239-558-6001

* CW Fudge Factory 4548 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL 33993, 239-283-9911

* Pine Island Eagle 10700 Stringfellow Rd # 60, Bokeelia, FL 33922, 239-283-2022

* Trader's Hitching Post, 4618 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL 33993, 239-283-4040

* Assuage Spa Luxury, 9407 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919, 239-333-1450

* Ad&PrintCraft, 7082 Hibiscus Ave, Bokeelia, Florida 33922, 239-283-0777

Questions and more information call: brothers Warren and Gregory Van Kirk - Strange Arrangement 941-855-0265