Activities Offered at the St. James City Civic Association This Summer.

Looking for an air-conditioned activity in an air-conditioned building this summer?

The St. James City Civis Association offers exactly that to all Pine Island/Matlacha residents.

The St. James City Civic Association located at 4th and Lemon has several activities that are available all year long and available to the public.

• Party bridge is played on Friday evenings from 7 - 10 p.m. and Wednesday afternoons from 12:30 - 4 p.m. Come as a single as no partners are needed and any playing level is welcome. Please contact Dennis Ward at 283-3740 0r djwbridge@aol.com for evening bridge information and Dottie Kernaghan at 283-8889 or dotsjc@embarqmail.com for afternoon bridge information. Occasionally on Fridays there are not enough people for a game so please call ahead.

• The Order of the Golden Brush painting group meets Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The painting group is held in an informal setting for artists of all levels so anyone is welcome. For more information contact Melissa Meyers at 283-5203.

• Hobby Club meets Wednesday mornings from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Learn or join the fun of card making, quilting, crocheting, knitting, tating and more. For more information contact Dixie Smegal at 283-7253 or rsmegal@comcast.net or Rebecca Murray at 352-356-1123 or rubeania@yahoo.com.

• Exercise Class meets Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.). All levels of fitness, ages, male or female encouraged to attend. For more information contact Jodee McCollum at 283-4790 or 462-1977 or travelagentjodee@yahoo.com .

For more information regarding memberships, seasonal activities, building rentals, etc., contact Jodee McCollum at 283-4790 or 462-1977 or travelagentjodee@yahoo.com .

Fourth & Lemon