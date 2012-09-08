Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Activities Offered at the St. James City Civic Association This Summer.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 08/09/2012 - 10:46am

Looking for an air-conditioned activity in an air-conditioned building this summer?

The St. James City Civis Association offers exactly that to all Pine Island/Matlacha residents.

The St. James City Civic Association located at 4th and Lemon has several activities that are available all year long and available to the public.

• Party bridge is played on Friday evenings from 7 - 10 p.m. and Wednesday afternoons from 12:30 - 4 p.m. Come as a single as no partners are needed and any playing level is welcome. Please contact Dennis Ward at 283-3740 0r djwbridge@aol.com for evening bridge information and Dottie Kernaghan at 283-8889 or dotsjc@embarqmail.com for afternoon bridge information. Occasionally on Fridays there are not enough people for a game so please call ahead.

• The Order of the Golden Brush painting group meets Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The painting group is held in an informal setting for artists of all levels so anyone is welcome. For more information contact Melissa Meyers at 283-5203.

• Hobby Club meets Wednesday mornings from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Learn or join the fun of card making, quilting, crocheting, knitting, tating and more. For more information contact Dixie Smegal at 283-7253 or rsmegal@comcast.net or Rebecca Murray at 352-356-1123 or rubeania@yahoo.com.

• Exercise Class meets Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.). All levels of fitness, ages, male or female encouraged to attend. For more information contact Jodee McCollum at 283-4790 or 462-1977 or travelagentjodee@yahoo.com .

For more information regarding memberships, seasonal activities, building rentals, etc., contact Jodee McCollum at 283-4790 or 462-1977 or travelagentjodee@yahoo.com .

St James City Civic Association
Fourth & Lemon

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 26672 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 