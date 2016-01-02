Alden Pines Country Club Residents Boil Water Notice

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 02/01/2016 - 2:24pm

BOOKEELIA, Fla. – The Greater Pine Island Water Association has issued a boil water notice for residents of Alden Pines Country Club in Bookeelia after a water main broke Sunday.

The water should be safe for drinking by Tuesday, authorities said.

The Pine Island community is asked not to consume water without first boiling it for one minute.

The Lee County Health Department is expected to test water in the area, but two days of clean samples must be taken before the precautionary boil water notice can be lifted, authorities said.