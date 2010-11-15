American Legion Needs Help From "Little Elves"

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 11/15/2010 - 7:14pm

The American Legion Auxiliary needs Toys for Tots to be dropped off at the Post unwrapped. We would need these toys by December 4th. It would be most appreciated. We intend to send some of the following supplies to our troops. These items can also be dropped at the Post until December5th. They consist of but are not limited to white socks, chap sticks, suntan lotion, bubble gum, hard candies, wet wipes, toilet paper, snacks (cheese & crackers), etc. We thank you very much in advance for your help.

On Saturday, November 27th, at 4pm, ladies will be decorating the Xmas tree at the Post.

We sure could use some of you some help from you “little elves.”

Thank you,

Capt. Barry August

239-282-2200