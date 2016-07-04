Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 01/27/2011 - 1:45pm

The American Legion's dining room is now smoke free! For those of our members and guests that would like to enjoy a good breakfast, lunch or dinner and would like a smoke free environment, you now have one. Come in for bingo, our Dog Races, entertainment, karaoke or meetings and be assured of your right to have that smoke free air.

Of course, we respect the rights of our members and guests that would still like to enjoy their cigarettes in our lounge and newly decorated outside patio area. We are continually working on our air scrubbing system and Purifan system to even make the lounges smoking area a better place to be.

The bottom line is that now non-smokers and those who want to smoke have their rights at our Post!

Capt. Barry August, Commander

St. James City, FL

239-282-2200