Annual Golf Outting & Drawing to Support F.I.S.H.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 11/16/2010 - 12:49pm

Throughout the year, F.I.S.H, the Pine Island charity that cares for island people in need, is always there to provide a variety of free services. Their helping hand will be extended even more frequently during the coming holiday season when the need is always greatest. With this in mind, the Golfers of Alden Pines Country Club will once again sponsor a Golf Outting to raise funds for FISH, to help brighten the holidays for those in need. We hope that you will join us on Friday, December 3, 2010 at 2:30 PM.

The nine hole scramble will be held at Alden Pines Country Club, 14261 Clubhouse Drive, Bokeelia, Florida 33922 on Friday afternoon, December 3rd at 2:30. The fee of $35 per person includes greens fee, cart and buffet supper following golf scramble. Non-golfers, buffet only $15.

The merchants of Pine Island, Cape Coral and Ft. Myers have generously donated a wonderful variety of gifts for the drawing in the Club House after dinner. Drawing tickets can be purchased at the event. For each nonperishable food item donated on that day you will receive 1 free door prize ticket. If you are not able to attend but still want to HELP you can send Donations: payable to FISH and mailed to Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 234, Pineland, 33945.

Come as a single, partners or as a team of 4. You are encouraged to register in advance. Call: 239-283-7864 or 239-283-8216. www.pineislandfish.org