Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Annual Southwest Florida Seafood Festival & Car Show !

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/16/2011 - 2:06pm

The Matlacha Mariners are excited about this years 10th Annual Southwest Florida Seafood Festival and Car Show. Saturday, March 26th., 2010, will showcase an excellent variety of Fresh Seafood, Live Music and some of the area’s best custom and classic cars for festival goers to enjoy.  You say you don’t like seafood, don’t worry there will also be a variety of Landlubber specials for you to choose from.Event Date:  Saturday, March 26th 2011 Time: 11:00 AM - 5:00PM Location:  German American Social Club 2101 SW Pine Island Rd Cape Coral, FL  33991  Admission:Adults $5.00 ea. Kids 11 and under are free with a paid adult.  At the German American Club you’ll find ample parking with plenty of tables near the band shell where you can relax and enjoy mouth watering seafood while listening to some of the area’s best live entertainment.  This year’s event will feature music from, “The New Vinyls”, “Veitus”, “Soap Box”, and back by popular demand the 50’s/60’s doo wop sounds of “Brylcream”.Sorry, No Coolers are allowed. This is a nonprofit fundraiser where the proceeds make their way back to our local community charities.  Each year the Matlacha Mariners contribute thousands of dollars to a variety of deserving organizations and support groups within the Greater Pine Island area. The Mariners will have plenty of ice cold beverages on hand to wash it all down.  You’ll also find a wide variety of Art and Craft vendors, 50/50 drawings and things for the kids.The Matlacha Mariners invite you to come out and enjoy this year’s Southwest Florida Seafood Festival and Car Show. (Annual Southwest Florida Seafood Festival & Car Show !Trophies and award presentations will begin about 3:30 PM. You definitely won’t want to miss this year’s fantastic automobiles, awesome food and exciting entertainment scheduled for Saturday March 26th at the German American Club on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral FL.We would like to thank our co-sponsor for all the support they give our organization. Roger Dean Chevrolet, Bud Light, Bert's Bar & Grill, Knoll's Court Motel, Crown Trophy, Car Show Nationals and Festivals & EventsFor complete details, updates and vehicle registration forms visit ourwebsite at: www.MatlachaMariners.org SeafoodFestival -  Rick Williams @ (239) 898-5004 Car Show –  Paul Fila @ (239)-233-6504 

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 29059 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 