Annual Southwest Florida Seafood Festival & Car Show !

The Matlacha Mariners are excited about this years 10th Annual Southwest Florida Seafood Festival and Car Show. Saturday, March 26th., 2010, will showcase an excellent variety of Fresh Seafood, Live Music and some of the area’s best custom and classic cars for festival goers to enjoy. You say you don’t like seafood, don’t worry there will also be a variety of Landlubber specials for you to choose from.Event Date: Saturday, March 26th 2011 Time: 11:00 AM - 5:00PM Location: German American Social Club 2101 SW Pine Island Rd Cape Coral, FL 33991 Admission:Adults $5.00 ea. Kids 11 and under are free with a paid adult. At the German American Club you’ll find ample parking with plenty of tables near the band shell where you can relax and enjoy mouth watering seafood while listening to some of the area’s best live entertainment. This year’s event will feature music from, “The New Vinyls”, “Veitus”, “Soap Box”, and back by popular demand the 50’s/60’s doo wop sounds of “Brylcream”.Sorry, No Coolers are allowed. This is a nonprofit fundraiser where the proceeds make their way back to our local community charities. Each year the Matlacha Mariners contribute thousands of dollars to a variety of deserving organizations and support groups within the Greater Pine Island area. The Mariners will have plenty of ice cold beverages on hand to wash it all down. You’ll also find a wide variety of Art and Craft vendors, 50/50 drawings and things for the kids.The Matlacha Mariners invite you to come out and enjoy this year’s Southwest Florida Seafood Festival and Car Show. Trophies and award presentations will begin about 3:30 PM. You definitely won’t want to miss this year’s fantastic automobiles, awesome food and exciting entertainment scheduled for Saturday March 26th at the German American Club on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral FL.We would like to thank our co-sponsor for all the support they give our organization. Roger Dean Chevrolet, Bud Light, Bert's Bar & Grill, Knoll's Court Motel, Crown Trophy, Car Show Nationals and Festivals & EventsFor complete details, updates and vehicle registration forms visit ourwebsite at: www.MatlachaMariners.org SeafoodFestival - Rick Williams @ (239) 898-5004 Car Show – Paul Fila @ (239)-233-6504