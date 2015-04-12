Annual WOTA 1843 Children's Christmas Party

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 12/04/2015 - 4:01pm

Each year the Pine Island Women of the Moose 1843 holds a Christmas Party for the Children of Pine Island. Each child ages 1-10 years old will get to sit with Santa. Receive a free lunch and get a Christmas gift.



Please register in advance by December 11th to Jeniferwelch@gmail.com or drop off the attached flyer with the information to the Pine Island Moose Lodge.

Pine Island Moose 1954

8903 Stringfellow Road

St. James City, FL 33956

For More Information email Jenifer Welch at jeniferwelch@gmail.com