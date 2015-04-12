Annual WOTA 1843 Children's Christmas Party

Each year the Pine Island Women of the Moose 1843 holds a Christmas Party for the Children of Pine Island. Each child ages 1-10 years old will get to sit with Santa. Receive a free lunch and get a Christmas gift.
Please register in advance by December 11th to Jeniferwelch@gmail.com or drop off the attached flyer with the information to the Pine Island Moose Lodge.
Pine Island Moose 1954
8903 Stringfellow Road
St. James City, FL 33956
For More Information email Jenifer Welch at jeniferwelch@gmail.com
