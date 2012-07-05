Another Fire Hits Paradise

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 05/07/2012 - 2:24pm

Friday night May 4th, around 10:00 PM. - Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District crews responded to another Fire in Matlacha where the historical building where the Toucan Seafood Restaurant was located. Huge flames and tones of smoke could be seen a mile away.

Right now, the investigators don't suspect arson.

You can't really tell how bad it is from the outside, it appears that the fire started in the kitchen area and it looks like the restaurant is totally damaged including the second floor, which was storage was also damaged beyond fixing."

All of the MPIFCD equipment was dispatched to the scene after the fire was reported at around 10 p.m. Two trucks from Cape Coral came to help. assist.

Traffic on Pine Island Road was backed-up for more than two hours in both directions . It was reported that no one was in the building at the time the fire.

By Saturday morning, yellow police tape surrounded the restaurant at this time the fire does not seem to be arson.

Many Matlacha residents and businesses have been on alert since a series of fires in the Pine Island/Matlacha area have been determined to be arson. No one has been arrested in connection with any of the other fires. The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce was burned to the ground 4 months ago and it was determined to have been arson.