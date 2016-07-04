Another Pine Island Youth Lost to a Motorcycle Accident

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/29/2012 - 1:19pm

A fatal motorcycle accident closed the westbound lanes of the Cape Coral Parkway bridge for several hours Tuesday, May 29th. Tiler Hood, 21, of St. James City is the second Pine Island youth to lose his life in the last 11 days while riding his motorcycle.

According to Lee County deputies, the motorcycle was driving westbound around 2:30 a.m. when it went through the toll plaza and hit construction barrels. Deputies say the motorcycle was going between 90 and 100 miles per hour through the SunPass lane before it struck the construction equipment, knocking him off the bike and into the Caloosahatchee River. The motorcycle remained on the road and Lee Control fire boat recovered Hood's body from the water. No one else was involved in the accident.