Apply Now for “Hooked on Education” Scholarships

The Matlacha Hookers will grant scholarships to qualified applicants. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, or other acceptable facets of education at either a certification or licensing program or toward a college degree. Notification of scholarship winners will be made prior to the Hookers meeting in May.
Completed applications must be received at the following address before the deadline of April 11th
The Matlacha Hookers / Scholarship Committee
P.O. Box 111
Matlacha, FL 33993
Requirement qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent and one of the
Following:
1. Applicant is a former student of Pine Island Elementary School or
2. Applicant is a current Matlacha Hooker or
3. An immediate member of applicant’s family is a current Matlacha Hooker or
4. Applicant is a resident of Greater Pine Island
Applications are available at:
Traders Hitching Post
Pine Island Library
Pine Island Chamber of Commerce
All Pine Island Banks
www.Matlachahookers.ort
For more information Call:
Saraa Sciple @ 489-4008 or Dee Hanks @ 543-3969
