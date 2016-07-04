Apply Now for “Hooked on Education” Scholarships

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 01/27/2011 - 12:43pm

The Matlacha Hookers will grant scholarships to qualified applicants. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, or other acceptable facets of education at either a certification or licensing program or toward a college degree. Notification of scholarship winners will be made prior to the Hookers meeting in May.

Completed applications must be received at the following address before the deadline of April 11th

The Matlacha Hookers / Scholarship Committee

P.O. Box 111

Matlacha, FL 33993

Requirement qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent and one of the

Following:

1. Applicant is a former student of Pine Island Elementary School or

2. Applicant is a current Matlacha Hooker or

3. An immediate member of applicant’s family is a current Matlacha Hooker or

4. Applicant is a resident of Greater Pine Island

Applications are available at:

Traders Hitching Post

Pine Island Library

Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

All Pine Island Banks

www.Matlachahookers.ort

For more information Call:

Saraa Sciple @ 489-4008 or Dee Hanks @ 543-3969