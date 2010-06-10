Arson To Blame For Another Matlacha Fire

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 10/06/2010 - 1:18pm

Fire destroys Matlacha Home. Firefighters from Pine Island/Matlacha and Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a vacant home fire early Tuesday morning. Located at 12304 Boat Shell Drive, in Matlacha Isles. Firefighters spent about two hours extinguishing the fire and hotspots. Officials reported that the home appeared to be empty with no utilities service to the home. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Other residents in the neighborhood said the house has been vacant for about a year, and they noticed a 'For Sale' sign just went up about a week ago.

On October 5th around 5:00 PM investigaters ruled the fire in Matlacha was Arson.