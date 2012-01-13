Home

Arson Destroys Pine Island Chamber Building

Submitted by Publisher on Fri, 01/13/2012 - 10:55am

Pine Island Chamber office building was destroyed by what investigators suspect is arson. The building went up in flames early Friday, January 13th around 3:15 AM and is now deemed a total loss. The Fire Chief is officially calling it arson. It appears to have started at the back north corner of the building which is hidden from the road. Over the last couple of years there have been a handful of arson fires in the Matlacha area, Lob Lolly Restaurant, Mulletville Restaurant, Matlacha Post Office, an abandoned home and now the Chamber building. Photo's at left provided by Andre Mule.

"The Chamber is working on getting a temporary office set up on site as soon as possible. We will post updates here and on Facebook as we proceed", said Lisa benton, Chamber administrator. She said further, "We want to thank EVERYONE who has already offered us temporary office space, supplies, even assistance in the "clean up" of the building. This outpouring just reinforces how the Pine Island community comes together in times of trouble - what a great place to live. Please do not call the office unless it is an emergency -we have an answering service taking calls. If you would like to email us, there is a new email address --- pineislandchamber@gmail.com."

Wendy Jarrell Kline said, "Breaks my heart that people would do this. Especially in our community! I hope they catch the thugs responsible and soon!"

Katherine Renee Woods said, "My dad and I drove by yesterday and I was in disbelieve of what happened".

Richard Allen Smith said, "I'm here should you need ANYTHING"

Elaine McLaughlin said, " We are all so sad about losing our great office and visitors center, but grateful that no one was injured. Pine Island business people are a close knit group and I know we will rebuild better than ever. Let me know if I can help in anyway."

"It is real strange that all of the fires in Matlacha have all been on the same side of the road. I wonder if that means something," said Rachel Burman.

There is a reward offered for any information leading to the capture of the person or persons starting these fires.

The Interior is reported to be completely destroyed and the fire got hot enough to melt and warp the roofing metal and all but raze the exterior. Chamber Fire 1-13-12

