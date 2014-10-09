Art's Produce Has New Owners

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 09/10/2014 - 12:49pm

Thank you Pine Island Community|

We wish to thank our neighbors, friends and customers here on Pine Island for your loyal support at Art's Produce.

With Art slowing down after 25 years, Allan with health issues and Jared pursuing other business interests back in Michigan, we have sold the business.

We would like to introduce you to Gary Ianellee and his daughter, Kristy, as the new owners of Art's Produce. Gary and Kristy are long-time residents of Lee County who have operated other businesses on Pine Island and North Captiva Island.

It is our desire that they will continue to offer the quality produce that we have strived to offer you. It is our hope that you will support Art's Produce as you have for us.

God bless and thank you again.

Art, Allan, & Jared Kuehnemund

Bokeelia