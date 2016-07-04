Artwork Shop Offered in Matlacha

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 02/20/2012 - 1:24pm

Monet in Matlacha and McGregor

Lovegrove announces two workshops for spring. Learn how to paint in impressionistic style with Leoma Lovegrove en plein air.

Leoma Lovegrove will give two art workshops this spring. These will occur at both Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, 4637 Pine Island Rd., Matlacha, FL, on March 12 and 13, 2012, and at the Edison Ford Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL, on March 19 and 20.

Lovegrove only teaches twice in the area each year and makes it a point to include beginners and those with more experience side by side. Her gardens were inspired by Monet's garden in Giverny where Lovegrove has also taught.

The price at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens is $300 for the two day workshop. The class will be limited to 20 students. A supply list will be given. The class includes a gourmet lunch and a champagne critique. Overnight accommodations for one person or a couple are available at Lovegrove Lodge for $200 per night. Please call (239) 283-6453.

Call the Edison Ford Estates at (239) 334-7419 for pricing information or to make a reservation.