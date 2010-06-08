August 13th A Day To Remember

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/06/2010 - 12:28pm

August 13th is the 6th year Anniversary of Hurricane Charley which hit Pine Island and did a lot a damage to Pine Island residents homes and businesses. Lives were changed on August 13th. So to remember this date, Pine Island resident and business owner, Russ Smith, Would like to extend an invitation to all . . . to attend a benefit for F.I.S.H.

Located at Peace's of Bokeelia Inc., 13924 Stringfellow RD in Bokeelia

August 13th, 2010 through August 15th, 2010.

Vendors welcome

Food, Drink, Live Music and more.

Come out and enjoy the day and help FISH.

For more information and vendor space. email enr.enterprises@yahoo.com