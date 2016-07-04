Bank of America Robbed

Submitted by Publisher on Thu, 01/23/2014 - 11:40am

Bank of America at 5041 Pine Island Rd. The Pine Island Branch) was robbed just after 9a.m. on the morning of January 21, 2014.

Upon arrival it was learned that a white male, wearing a black jacket and black hat, entered the bank and demanded money. The subject fled in a silver vehicle from the parking lot headed west towards Pine Island.

Pine Island Elementary school was locked down as the Sheriff's Department scanned the area with the Sheriff helicopter and closed the roads on and off the island in an attempt to catch the perpetrator or perpetrators.

A short time later a male suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. A picture of this subject will be available on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Public Website upon booking. Detectives are not releasing the identity of the suspect due to this still being an active investigation.

There were no injuries.

The last time the school was locked down was Thursday afternoon, April 25, 2013 due to an investigation and followed by the felony arrest at 5:15 pm of Mary De Annie Wengatz, AKA Mary Williamson Wengatz, 67 years of age, last known address listed as 10632 Tipton Dr Bokeelia. At that time there were four total charges, three charges of drug manufacturing within a 1000 foot of a specified area (Pine Island Elementary School) and one charge of drug trafficking. Wengatz had two previous arrests. One on September 1993 and the other January 1994. Bond was set at $30,000. Wengatz posted bond and was released 4/26/2013. See link: http://pineislandnews.com/Pine_Island_News_Blog/content/pine-island-elem...