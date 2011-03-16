Be The Next $3500,00 Winner Get Your Tickets Now

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/16/2011 - 9:55am

Pine Island Lions Club will be holding a Raffle/Auction.

Get your tickets now and be a $3,500 winner, other prizes are $500, or even $100.

Raffle will be held March 26th 7:00 - 11:00 PM

St. James Civic Center, Lemon, St. James City, Florida.

You can get your tickets at the General Store in St. James City on March 16th and 19th from 12:00 - 1:00 PM.

Winn Dixie will have them on March 19th-20th from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.

$100 donation for each ticket earns you a chance to win the grand prize of $3,500 or $500. for second place and $100. 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th place winners.

Auction of iitems Donationed by the community will be held before, duringa nd after each drawing.

Tickets also include two buffets, music and lots of fun.

Don't miss this event.

This is the Lions Club Annual Fundraiser for the year and we need your help!

Call 283-9761 or 283-3025 for tickets if you can't make it to the General Store or Winn Dixie during on one of these days or times

Mary Von Burg, President