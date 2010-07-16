Beacon of H.O.P.E Needs Volunteers

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/16/2010 - 12:32pm

The Beacon of HOPE is in desperate need of volunteers through the summer months. Two-hour shifts would be a great start. For college students this is a great way to receive some community service hours. There are a variety of things you can do, price items, check- out customers, restock items, help customers, etc. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. If you would like to volunteer some time contact: Perri L. Giafaglione, store manager. 283-5123.

Beacon of H.O.P.E.

5465 Pine Island Rd, NW

Bokeelia, FL 33922

NOBODY beats the Beacon for prices. Ladies tennis skirts size 8! Twin bedspreads and accessories, new pre-teen items: Gap, Old Navy, great girls swimsuits, like new. 50 percent off all brown and red tags, brand new dog kennel... in the box 42 X 30. Tons of designer items in the store every day... Lilly Pulitzer, Ralph Lauren, Chico’s. In furniture... Herndon, Robb & Stuckey and more!