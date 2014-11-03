Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Beacon of H.O.P.E. Summer Camp Plans Are Underway

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/11/2014 - 12:07pm

The Beacon of H.O.P.E is seeking volunteers for this years’ Summer Camp program which is held at Pine Island Elementary School from June 9 through July 31.

The camp schedule is four days a week and volunteers can work as many hours and days as they can. This year is the third year the summer camp has been available to the youth of Pine Island. Organizer Rececca Rose said “We have a lot of people on the island that have different talents that they can share with a child."

A limited number of Pine Island children in grades 2nd to 5th will have the opportunity to participate in this free summer camp program they are looking for people who like to play a game of chess to playing an instrument, story time, gardening to fishing stories. Sports are also a great way to connect with the youth, just playing catch with a child can make a difference in their life. Different field trips are planned throughout the summer and volunteers are always needed in this area. All who attend will receive a nutritious meal each day.
The only requirement for all volunteers is you must like kids and you must complete a background screening and interview at the Beacon of H.O.P.E.

Beacon also invites teenagers and college students home for summer vacation to volunteer at this free summer camp. This is a fulfilling way to acquire community service hours.

Please contact Rebecca Rose at 239-283-5123 for questions and further information.

