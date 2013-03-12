Home

Beacon's Holiday House to Host Family Night Wednesday

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 12/03/2013 - 11:23am
holidayHouse.jpg

The Beacon of H.O.P.E. presents Holiday House of H.O.P.E.

Starts this Wednesday, December 4th, 2013 at 4:00 PM. Which is also Family Night.

Bring the entire family, Mr. and Mrs Santa will be arriving by boat.
His elves Phil and Joan Rosenberg will be taking photos with Santa.

Tarpon Lodge is offering a $5 buffet. Come out and see the lights have a great dinner at Tarpon Lodge and check out all the room full of Christmas treasures.

This Event is Hosted by the Historic Tarpon Lodge and the Wells Family.Christmas Myspace Animated Gifs

Wednesday December 4th through Saturday December 7th., 4:00 pm – 8:30 pm • Open to the Public

Come and warm your hearts, hands and souls by the fire in the lodge, and by the warmth of our community.

Enjoy a wide array of the island’s finest artisans, vendors, and entertainment.

Take a tour of the artfully decorated rooms and take home a gift or two.

Vendors
~Matt Sewell of Sewell’s Custom Rods with local island charter guides
~Pine Bay Gallery presents Mel Meo
~Artist Carol Gray
~Belle’s Secret Spa
~Sanibel Soul Jewelry
~Pine Island Attic Holiday Bazaar
~Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island
~Beacon Re-incarnated Art
~The Beacon’s very own Sweet Spot

Authors
~ Thursday Marty Ambrose
~ Friday Mary Kaye Stevens
~ Saturday Denege Patterson

Wednesday, December 4th is Family Night Family Night hours are 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Mr. & Mrs Santa will arrive promptly at 5:00 pm

Minimum $5 donation for a tour of the Holiday House of H.O.P.E. • Helping Our People Excel

Once again Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by boat in true island fashion. They will be onsite from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM so there is plenty of time to get your photo! There will be a family-friendly menu as well as crafts, face painting and a very special evening of storytelling with Mrs. Tonya Player. Christmas Myspace Animated Gifs

The night will be filled with joyful sounds from the Pine Island Eagle Choir as well as the United Methodist Church Chancel Chimes!

For more information Call: Elsie Stearns or Scarlett Player 239-283-1618

