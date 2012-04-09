Benefit to be Held for Local Family

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 09/04/2012 - 5:09pm

PAULIEPALOOZA Benefit

September 9, 2012

Starting at 12 noon till 9:00 PM

Olde Fish House Marina

4530 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida 33993

Rain or Shine

Scheduled performers and times

• Cindy & Marshall 12:00 -12:40 p.m.

• Damn Outlaws 1:00 -1:40 p.m.

• William Metts & David Hinz 2:00 - 2:40 p.m.

• Frank Rizzo (Windowpane) & the Boys 3:00 - 3:40 p.m.

• Rudy Cox and Preston Hamilton - P&R Project 4:00 - 4:40 p.m.

• Morning Wood Blues 5:00 - 5:40 p.m.

• Soap Box 6:00 - 6:40 p.m.

• Strange Arrangement 7:00 - 7:40 p.m.

• 10,000 Views 8:00 - 8:40 p.m.

OPEN JAM - All musicians present are invited to join in till 9:00 p.m.

last song of the night will be: Wish you were here by - Pink Floyd Fine 9:00 p.m.

Adam would like to Thank all the musicians and those who came together to make this happen...I could not have done it alone.

Adam Mac along with the other members of Skunk Monkeys and Gatormoon have performed at many Pine Island events. Going way back to MangoMana 2002- 2003 where Adam was also the announcer of the event. He also performed at Taste of Pine Island in 2012. Mac and the other members of the band were well known and liked by many on Pine Island, he has always showed his support and love of Pine Island and music.

Lead singer in the band Skunk Monkeys and Gatormoon, Adam Mac wants to set the record staright. The information printed in this weeks Pine Island Eagle is not correct.

Mac said "I started this whole thing and will see it through to the end on Sunday night August 26th at the Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha. Come out and show your support for a great musician, dad, son and friend who we lost way to early and also support his family.

July 8, 1971 - August 2, 2012

Paul "Paulie Gecko" I. HoncharenkoPaul “Paulie Gecko” Ivan Honcharenko passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2012 in Cape Coral, Florida, where he lived. He was born on July 8, 1971, in Port Huron, Michigan to Michael and Carolyn Honcharenko. The family moved to South Haven, Michigan when Paul was almost one year old. He attended South Haven Public Schools. When he was 18, he and his two older brothers moved to Florida to live with their mother.

Paul was a musician and performed with his band, the Geckos, and many others over the next 20 years. Paul was a fun-loving person and never met a stranger. He loved his family and the family get-togethers.

Paul kept his promise to Dalton, his eight year old son by driving him to St. Joseph, Michigan last Christmas holiday for a visit and to see snow for the first time. Paul’s entire life revolved around Dalton.

Surviving is his son, Dalton, in Bokeelia, Florida; Paul’s parents: Father, Michael Honcharenko, and step-mother, Carol, St. Joseph, Michigan; Mother, Carolyn Kimes and step-father, Kevin Bowen, Bokeelia, Florida; and brothers and sisters –in-law Eric and Charlotte Honcharenko, Cape Coral, Florida, and Peter and Tashia Honcharenko, St. Joseph, Michigan. Other surviving family is grandmother, Eloise Kimes, Elkhart, Indiana; nieces, Haley and Ellie Honcharenko, St. Joseph, Michigan; and step-sister, Sherri (Tim) Richards, Riverside, Michigan, step-brother, Sean (Holly) Soulard, Baroda, Michigan, and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Preceding Paul in death were paternal grandparents Arseny and Fedora Honcharenko, and maternal grandfather, Merle F. Kimes, Elkhart, Indiana.

Funeral service will be at Fuller Metz Funeral Home

3740 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

Viewing will be Monday, August 6, 2012 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the service and eulogy immediately thereafter.

There is also a facebook memorial page for "Pauliepalooza" and I hope everyone can come out and support the family.

A Dalton Honcharenko Memorial Fund has been set up at Busey Bank in Cape Coral for those who wish to donate to the family. The bank is located at 2524 Del Prado Blvd., South.

Come out and show your support

http://www.fullermetz.com/obituaries/Paul-Honcharenko5212066516/#/Photos...