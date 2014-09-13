Start: 09/13/2014 7:00 am

End: 09/13/2014 4:00 pm

Bert's Bar and Grill will be again host the 6th Annual Bert's Red F.I.S.H. Challenge to benefit Pine Island F.I.S.H. (Fellow Islanders Sending Help) on Saturday September 13, 2014.

Captains Meeting September 12th, 2014

Tournament Date September 13th, 2014 - from 7am to 4 pm

Weigh in 12 noon to 4 pm

Pine Island F.I.S.H. is a local non-profit organization that assists Pine Island residents with medical needs, transportation, rent payments, utility bills, etc.

Pine Island F.I.S.H. is the leading force in the Pine Island Basket Brigade program. All of these programs free to those who need assistance this program is funded by donations.

Contacting Tournament Director Jason Snyder at 239-349-1129, if you have a team that would like to participate. You can sign up by registering at Bert's Bar and Grill in Matlacha or local tackle shops in the area.

Reregistration is at Bert's Bar in Matlacha Friday September 12th prior to the start of the mandatory Captain's Meeting being held at 7 pm. The entry fee is $300 for a team of up to 4 anglers.

This years event will feature a raffle and silent auction, Live Music and a Fish Fry.

Bert's Red Fish Challenge Sponsors : Little Lilly's Island Deli, Douglas Property Management, Coastline Heating & Cooling, Bubba's Roadhouse, Honc Industries, ReMax Team Jill Dean, Cambio Dermatology.

https://www.facebook.com/events/140077436195350/