  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Blessing of the Mangoes Hosted by Tarpon Lodge

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/17/2016 - 12:47pm

On June 16th at 5:30 PM The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and its Board of Directors and Membership celebrated the Harvest of Pine Island Mangoes. This was also the MangoMania 2016 Kick-Off party and the June After-Hours Card Exchange .

Jennifer Jennings, executive director of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center and MangoMania coordinator, said at Thursday’s kick-off party, "The purpose today is to get all of our volunteers in place, and to announce to our community that it is MangoMania planning time; to also re-introduce our new Mango Queen – Summer Dooley- to the Greater Pine Island area, and to celebrate the harvest of Pine Island’s MangoMania crops by the blessing of the Mangoes”

The hosts of this year’s kick-off party and the blessing of the harvest of the Mangoes, was Tarpon Lodge in Pineland, Florida. A beautiful table was prepared with great finger foods, cheese platters, salmon dip and crackers, veggie platter and fresh fruit platter and cash bar for all the guests to enjoy.

The Queen and party guests were all asked to get a mango out of a basket and walk to the boat ramp to be a part of the Blessing of the Mango for MangoMania 2016.

The mango festival is Pine Island’s and Lee County’s featured summer attraction. MangoMania is the place to go wild for fruit as you walk the event grounds and sample locally-grown tropical fruits, foods, deserts and drinks. ”

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will have large tents at the event with all kinds of local grown fruits and, of course, Mangos. MangoMania is a celebration of all the tropical fruit grown on Pine Island which includes Lychee, Carambola, Longan, Papaya and Chocolate Pudding Fruit. Vendors will be featuring exotic fruit trees, and fruit-related products will be available for purchase. The festival also offers live music, kid’s activities and rides.

Come out for the Mango Pie eating contest which is always a blast. This year the contest will be broken up into adults and kids to make it fair for all ages to compete. The event will also feature a Hula Hoop contest, Mango Hat decorated contest and Hat Parade, Mango corn hole contest, Mango Generation Gap Relay, Mr. Mango Head Contest, Mango Juggling contest, Largest Mango contest and our Professional & Amateur Mango food contest.

Make sure to get your 50/50 raffle ticket a winner will be selection on each day, you do not have to be at the event to win. Purchase a Mango 50/50Raffle Ticket areas will be setup around the park, one for $5 or 5 for $20. The tickets will be placed in a large Mango Spinner at the main stage on wins will be pulled Saturday & Sunday around 5:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at www.MangoMania.net

But if this isn’t enough, then we’ve got two full days of live entertainment by Trailer Park Barbie and the Boys, Hot Flashz, Ben Jarrell & the Wildwood Weeds, Chasing Dallas, Ben Prestage and Pine Island Dance Troop. Something for everyone, meet this year’s MangoMania Queen Summer Dooley.

Come and celebrate the 20th Anniversary of MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair. It will again be held at the
German American Social Club
2101 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida 33991

Saturday, July 16th - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 17th - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Pricing: $6 for adults, $5 in advance, tickets can be picked up at the Chamber building or online at www.MangoManiaFL.net, free for children 10 and younger.

For more information about the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce or the 20th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair call Jennifer Jennings at 239-283-0888 or log onto www.MangoManiaFL.net

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 